Confira os resultados dos jogos do dia 19/10 da NBA

Confira os resultados dos jogos de 19/10 na NBA. Seis partidas aconteceram na noite de quinta-feira.
Boston Celtics 127 x 99 Charlotte Hornets
Boston
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Jayson Tatum
|23:27
|6
|7
|3
|0
|11
|
Jaylen Brown
|23:05
|4
|1
|1
|0
|20
|
Kristaps Porzingis
|22:52
|12
|0
|1
|1
|14
|
Derrick White
|23:12
|4
|2
|2
|3
|15
|
Jrue Holiday
|23:05
|5
|7
|3
|0
|11
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Payton Pritchard
|16:27
|2
|8
|2
|0
|3
|
Dalano Banton
|16:01
|2
|1
|3
|0
|8
|
Sam Hauser
|15:04
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|
Neemias Queta
|13:08
|7
|0
|1
|0
|12
|
JD Davison
|12:00
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|
Lamar Stevens
|12:00
|3
|0
|1
|1
|12
|
Oshae Brissett
|9:33
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
Svi Mykhailiuk
|9:03
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|
Jordan Walsh
|9:03
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
Wenyen Gabriel
|6:35
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
DJ Steward
|5:25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Total
|55
|34
|22
|6
|127
Charlotte
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Gordon Hayward
|24:37
|5
|1
|2
|1
|11
|
P.J. Washington
|24:35
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
Mark Williams
|23:03
|7
|4
|0
|0
|8
|
LaMelo Ball
|27:14
|3
|5
|1
|0
|16
|
Terry Rozier
|24:48
|4
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Brandon Miller
|27:55
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|
JT Thor
|23:25
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
Nick Richards
|20:59
|4
|1
|0
|1
|15
|
Edmond Sumner
|14:36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Frank Ntilikina
|13:51
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
Nick Smith Jr.
|10:59
|5
|4
|0
|0
|7
|
Nathan Mensah
|3:58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Total
|49
|24
|8
|5
|99
Minnesota Timberwolves 114 x 105 Chicago Bulls
Minnesota
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|23:02
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|
Kyle Anderson
|19:58
|3
|4
|0
|0
|5
|
Rudy Gobert
|21:51
|6
|2
|0
|0
|10
|
Shake Milton
|24:12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|
Anthony Edwards
|19:52
|5
|1
|0
|0
|19
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Troy Brown Jr.
|22:39
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|
Naz Reid
|20:33
|8
|3
|2
|0
|14
|
Jordan McLaughlin
|12:58
|1
|4
|0
|0
|11
|
Wendell Moore Jr.
|12:13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
Luka Garza
|11:49
|4
|0
|1
|0
|11
|
Josh Minott
|10:27
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
Leonard Miller
|12:00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|
Daishen Nix
|8:43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|
Tyrese Martin
|6:56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|
Trevor Keels
|5:04
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|
Matt Ryan
|4:26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
D.J. Carton
|3:17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|42
|27
|6
|1
|114
Chicago
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Patrick Williams
|31:26
|5
|1
|0
|1
|10
|
DeMar DeRozan
|29:32
|1
|4
|1
|0
|11
|
Nikola Vucevic
|32:43
|10
|4
|1
|2
|21
|
Coby White
|29:49
|6
|3
|2
|0
|13
|
Ayo Dosunmu
|26:20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|15
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Jevon Carter
|19:29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5
|
Alex Caruso
|18:25
|1
|4
|2
|0
|7
|
Torrey Craig
|16:28
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
Terry Taylor
|8:00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Dalen Terry
|8:00
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
Onuralp Bitim
|7:05
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
Carlik Jones
|7:05
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
Julian Phillips
|5:38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Total
|34
|25
|11
|4
|105
Detroit Pistons 118 x 116 Oklahoma City Thunder
Detroit
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Ausar Thompson
|22:19
|8
|3
|2
|1
|18
|
Isaiah Stewart
|21:30
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|
Jalen Duren
|20:55
|7
|1
|0
|2
|11
|
Cade Cunningham
|21:46
|6
|6
|0
|0
|14
|
Killian Hayes
|21:14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Marcus Sasser
|26:14
|4
|6
|0
|0
|17
|
Jaden Ivey
|23:15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|13
|
Marvin Bagley III
|15:42
|3
|0
|1
|0
|9
|
Joe Harris
|14:35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|
Stanley Umude
|14:28
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
Alec Burks
|13:22
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|
James Wiseman
|11:14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
Jared Rhoden
|7:43
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Buddy Boeheim
|5:35
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Tosan Evbuomwan
|0:06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|48
|25
|6
|8
|118
Oklahoma City
|Starters
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Jalen Williams
|25:42
|0
|5
|1
|0
|18
|
Chet Holmgren
|13:32
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|
Olivier Sarr
|24:53
|6
|1
|0
|2
|10
|
Josh Giddey
|25:16
|7
|6
|2
|0
|14
|
Luguentz Dort
|23:34
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Cason Wallace
|25:34
|3
|2
|3
|0
|13
|
Ousmane Dieng
|22:04
|3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Isaiah Joe
|18:21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|
Vasilije Micic
|20:56
|4
|6
|1
|0
|8
|
Aaron Wiggins
|15:50
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4
|
Tre Mann
|9:32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Davis Bertans
|6:45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
Keyontae Johnson
|6:40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
Jack White
|5:36
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Total
|45
|28
|10
|5
|116
Utah Jazz 113 x 116 Sacramento Kings
Utah
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Ochai Agbaji
|33:08
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Simone Fontecchio
|26:54
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|
Walker Kessler
|30:13
|15
|3
|1
|0
|14
|
Talen Horton-Tucker
|30:43
|5
|8
|2
|0
|26
|
Collin Sexton
|23:10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Keyonte George
|27:55
|1
|2
|0
|1
|7
|
Kris Dunn
|22:45
|5
|5
|3
|0
|12
|
Omer Yurtseven
|17:47
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Taylor Hendricks
|15:21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|
Luka Samanic
|12:04
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Total
|52
|27
|9
|1
|113
Sacramento
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Harrison Barnes
|19:17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|6
|
Sasha Vezenkov
|18:55
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|
JaVale McGee
|20:36
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12
|
Davion Mitchell
|32:29
|3
|7
|0
|1
|12
|
Kevin Huerter
|20:55
|5
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Malik Monk
|30:43
|2
|8
|0
|1
|23
|
Alex Len
|26:13
|7
|1
|0
|5
|7
|
Kessler Edwards
|25:39
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|
Colby Jones
|25:37
|3
|2
|3
|0
|19
|
Keon Ellis
|16:59
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
Jalen Slawson
|2:37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|50
|28
|4
|7
|116
Denver Nuggets 103 x 90 Los Angeles Clippers
Denver
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Aaron Gordon
|28:03
|5
|2
|0
|2
|13
|
Hunter Tyson
|21:05
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|
Nikola Jokic
|28:03
|14
|8
|1
|0
|25
|
Jamal Murray
|28:47
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|28:21
|1
|3
|3
|0
|13
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Peyton Watson
|20:56
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|
Justin Holiday
|20:44
|4
|2
|1
|0
|8
|
Zeke Nnaji
|19:57
|6
|1
|0
|0
|13
|
Reggie Jackson
|16:54
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
Braxton Key
|16:23
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|
Jalen Pickett
|7:24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|
Collin Gillespie
|3:23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|47
|27
|7
|3
|103
Los Angeles
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Terance Mann
|24:55
|3
|0
|2
|0
|10
|
Robert Covington
|23:32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|7
|
Ivica Zubac
|22:55
|10
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
Norman Powell
|28:11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|
Bones Hyland
|24:29
|7
|6
|2
|0
|25
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Xavier Moon
|23:31
|5
|3
|0
|0
|6
|
Kobe Brown
|21:08
|2
|1
|3
|0
|9
|
Kenyon Martin Jr.
|18:46
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|
Mason Plumlee
|17:41
|7
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
Amir Coffey
|13:44
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
Nicolas Batum
|8:27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
Moussa Diabate
|7:24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Jordan Miller
|5:17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|46
|18
|11
|2
|90
Phoenix Suns 123 x 90 Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Josh Okogie
|22:41
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
Kevin Durant
|17:08
|4
|2
|0
|0
|21
|
Jusuf Nurkic
|19:31
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Grayson Allen
|26:31
|4
|3
|2
|0
|6
|
Eric Gordon
|17:41
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Nassir Little
|20:43
|4
|1
|0
|0
|11
|
Drew Eubanks
|16:03
|9
|6
|2
|1
|7
|
Yuta Watanabe
|15:58
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|
Keon Johnson
|15:40
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
Saben Lee
|15:32
|2
|4
|0
|0
|17
|
Keita Bates-Diop
|14:32
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|
Jordan Goodwin
|13:45
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|
Bol Bol
|9:42
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|
Chimezie Metu
|9:15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|
Udoka Azubuike
|5:17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|50
|27
|12
|3
|123
Los Angeles
|Titulares
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
LeBron James
|22:03
|6
|3
|0
|0
|19
|
Taurean Prince
|16:57
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Anthony Davis
|22:31
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|
Austin Reaves
|23:38
|4
|3
|2
|2
|14
|
D’Angelo Russell
|21:30
|3
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Reservas
|Min
|Reb
|Ast
|Stl
|Blk
|Pts
|
Cam Reddish
|21:48
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|
Max Christie
|21:23
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10
|
Rui Hachimura
|19:11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Christian Wood
|15:20
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
Jaxson Hayes
|13:24
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|
Maxwell Lewis
|12:00
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
Colin Castleton
|10:05
|3
|3
|0
|1
|9
|
Alex Fudge
|10:05
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D’Moi Hodge
|10:05
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Total
|36
|19
|11
|13
|100
