lance logo

Confira os resultados dos jogos do dia 19/10 da NBA

Seis partidas aconteceram na noite de quinta-feira

resultados jogos NBA 19/10 Fonte: Kent Smith / AFP

Confira os resultados dos jogos de 19/10 na NBA. Seis partidas aconteceram na noite de quinta-feira.

Boston Celtics 127 x 99 Charlotte Hornets

Boston

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Jayson Tatum
 23:27 6 7 3 0 11
Jaylen Brown
 23:05 4 1 1 0 20
Kristaps Porzingis
 22:52 12 0 1 1 14
Derrick White
 23:12 4 2 2 3 15
Jrue Holiday
 23:05 5 7 3 0 11
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Payton Pritchard
 16:27 2 8 2 0 3
Dalano Banton
 16:01 2 1 3 0 8
Sam Hauser
 15:04 2 1 2 0 6
Neemias Queta
 13:08 7 0 1 0 12
JD Davison
 12:00 1 5 1 0 2
Lamar Stevens
 12:00 3 0 1 1 12
Oshae Brissett
 9:33 3 0 0 0 1
Svi Mykhailiuk
 9:03 0 1 1 0 6
Jordan Walsh
 9:03 1 1 1 0 2
Wenyen Gabriel
 6:35 3 0 0 1 2
DJ Steward
 5:25 0 0 0 0 2
Total 55 34 22 6 127

Charlotte

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Gordon Hayward
 24:37 5 1 2 1 11
P.J. Washington
 24:35 4 1 0 1 2
Mark Williams
 23:03 7 4 0 0 8
LaMelo Ball
 27:14 3 5 1 0 16
Terry Rozier
 24:48 4 2 1 1 14
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Brandon Miller
 27:55 7 4 3 0 8
JT Thor
 23:25 8 0 0 0 10
Nick Richards
 20:59 4 1 0 1 15
Edmond Sumner
 14:36 1 1 0 0 0
Frank Ntilikina
 13:51 1 1 1 1 2
Nick Smith Jr.
 10:59 5 4 0 0 7
Nathan Mensah
 3:58 0 0 0 0 6
Total 49 24 8 5 99

Minnesota Timberwolves 114 x 105 Chicago Bulls

Publicidade

Minnesota

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
 23:02 1 0 2 0 6
Kyle Anderson
 19:58 3 4 0 0 5
Rudy Gobert
 21:51 6 2 0 0 10
Shake Milton
 24:12 2 4 0 0 4
Anthony Edwards
 19:52 5 1 0 0 19
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Troy Brown Jr.
 22:39 3 1 0 0 12
Naz Reid
 20:33 8 3 2 0 14
Jordan McLaughlin
 12:58 1 4 0 0 11
Wendell Moore Jr.
 12:13 2 2 1 0 2
Luka Garza
 11:49 4 0 1 0 11
Josh Minott
 10:27 1 3 0 0 4
Leonard Miller
 12:00 3 0 0 1 0
Daishen Nix
 8:43 0 1 0 0 5
Tyrese Martin
 6:56 1 1 0 0 3
Trevor Keels
 5:04 1 1 0 0 2
Matt Ryan
 4:26 1 0 0 0 6
D.J. Carton
 3:17 0 0 0 0 0
Total 42 27 6 1 114

 Chicago

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Patrick Williams
 31:26 5 1 0 1 10
DeMar DeRozan
 29:32 1 4 1 0 11
Nikola Vucevic
 32:43 10 4 1 2 21
Coby White
 29:49 6 3 2 0 13
Ayo Dosunmu
 26:20 2 0 2 0 15
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Jevon Carter
 19:29 1 3 1 0 5
Alex Caruso
 18:25 1 4 2 0 7
Torrey Craig
 16:28 1 2 0 0 5
Terry Taylor
 8:00 4 0 0 0 2
Dalen Terry
 8:00 1 2 1 0 2
Onuralp Bitim
 7:05 1 0 0 0 5
Carlik Jones
 7:05 1 2 1 0 0
Julian Phillips
 5:38 0 0 0 1 9
Total 34 25 11 4 105

Detroit Pistons 118 x 116 Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Ausar Thompson
 22:19 8 3 2 1 18
Isaiah Stewart
 21:30 4 1 1 1 10
Jalen Duren
 20:55 7 1 0 2 11
Cade Cunningham
 21:46 6 6 0 0 14
Killian Hayes
 21:14 0 2 0 1 8
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Marcus Sasser
 26:14 4 6 0 0 17
Jaden Ivey
 23:15 4 2 1 0 13
Marvin Bagley III
 15:42 3 0 1 0 9
Joe Harris
 14:35 2 1 1 1 9
Stanley Umude
 14:28 1 1 0 1 2
Alec Burks
 13:22 4 1 0 0 5
James Wiseman
 11:14 1 0 0 1 2
Jared Rhoden
 7:43 3 0 0 0 0
Buddy Boeheim
 5:35 1 1 0 0 0
Tosan Evbuomwan
 0:06 0 0 0 0 0
Total 48 25 6 8 118

Oklahoma City

Starters Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Jalen Williams
 25:42 0 5 1 0 18
Chet Holmgren
 13:32 4 1 0 3 10
Olivier Sarr
 24:53 6 1 0 2 10
Josh Giddey
 25:16 7 6 2 0 14
Luguentz Dort
 23:34 5 1 1 0 5
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Cason Wallace
 25:34 3 2 3 0 13
Ousmane Dieng
 22:04 3 1 0 0 8
Isaiah Joe
 18:21 2 2 1 0 10
Vasilije Micic
 20:56 4 6 1 0 8
Aaron Wiggins
 15:50 6 0 1 0 4
Tre Mann
 9:32 1 1 0 0 0
Davis Bertans
 6:45 1 0 0 0 9
Keyontae Johnson
 6:40 1 0 0 0 1
Jack White
 5:36 2 1 0 0 4
Total 45 28 10 5 116

Leia mais

Utah Jazz 113 x 116 Sacramento Kings

Publicidade

Utah

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Ochai Agbaji
 33:08 5 1 0 0 8
Simone Fontecchio
 26:54 5 2 1 0 11
Walker Kessler
 30:13 15 3 1 0 14
Talen Horton-Tucker
 30:43 5 8 2 0 26
Collin Sexton
 23:10 5 5 0 0 24
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Keyonte George
 27:55 1 2 0 1 7
Kris Dunn
 22:45 5 5 3 0 12
Omer Yurtseven
 17:47 6 0 0 0 3
Taylor Hendricks
 15:21 3 0 1 0 5
Luka Samanic
 12:04 2 1 1 0 3
Total 52 27 9 1 113

Sacramento

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Harrison Barnes
 19:17 5 2 1 0 6
Sasha Vezenkov
 18:55 6 0 0 0 13
JaVale McGee
 20:36 7 2 0 0 12
Davion Mitchell
 32:29 3 7 0 1 12
Kevin Huerter
 20:55 5 3 0 0 8
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Malik Monk
 30:43 2 8 0 1 23
Alex Len
 26:13 7 1 0 5 7
Kessler Edwards
 25:39 8 0 0 0 14
Colby Jones
 25:37 3 2 3 0 19
Keon Ellis
 16:59 3 3 0 0 2
Jalen Slawson
 2:37 1 0 0 0 0
Total 50 28 4 7 116

Denver Nuggets 103 x 90 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Aaron Gordon
 28:03 5 2 0 2 13
Hunter Tyson
 21:05 5 1 0 0 5
Nikola Jokic
 28:03 14 8 1 0 25
Jamal Murray
 28:47 4 7 0 0 8
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
 28:21 1 3 3 0 13
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Peyton Watson
 20:56 3 1 0 0 2
Justin Holiday
 20:44 4 2 1 0 8
Zeke Nnaji
 19:57 6 1 0 0 13
Reggie Jackson
 16:54 3 0 0 0 7
Braxton Key
 16:23 1 1 2 1 6
Jalen Pickett
 7:24 0 1 0 0 3
Collin Gillespie
 3:23 1 0 0 0 0
Total 47 27 7 3 103

Los Angeles

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Terance Mann
 24:55 3 0 2 0 10
Robert Covington
 23:32 4 0 1 0 7
Ivica Zubac
 22:55 10 2 0 0 5
Norman Powell
 28:11 2 1 0 0 10
Bones Hyland
 24:29 7 6 2 0 25
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Xavier Moon
 23:31 5 3 0 0 6
Kobe Brown
 21:08 2 1 3 0 9
Kenyon Martin Jr.
 18:46 3 2 1 0 9
Mason Plumlee
 17:41 7 2 1 2 6
Amir Coffey
 13:44 0 1 0 0 1
Nicolas Batum
 8:27 0 0 1 0 0
Moussa Diabate
 7:24 3 0 0 0 2
Jordan Miller
 5:17 0 0 0 0 0
Total 46 18 11 2 90

Phoenix Suns 123 x 90 Los Angeles Lakers

Publicidade

Phoenix

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Josh Okogie
 22:41 5 2 2 0 6
Kevin Durant
 17:08 4 2 0 0 21
Jusuf Nurkic
 19:31 8 0 0 0 3
Grayson Allen
 26:31 4 3 2 0 6
Eric Gordon
 17:41 2 2 0 0 10
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Nassir Little
 20:43 4 1 0 0 11
Drew Eubanks
 16:03 9 6 2 1 7
Yuta Watanabe
 15:58 3 1 0 0 12
Keon Johnson
 15:40 1 2 1 1 3
Saben Lee
 15:32 2 4 0 0 17
Keita Bates-Diop
 14:32 2 1 3 0 5
Jordan Goodwin
 13:45 4 3 0 0 7
Bol Bol
 9:42 1 0 0 1 6
Chimezie Metu
 9:15 0 0 2 0 9
Udoka Azubuike
 5:17 1 0 0 0 0
Total 50 27 12 3 123

Los Angeles

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
LeBron James
 22:03 6 3 0 0 19
Taurean Prince
 16:57 1 1 3 0 3
Anthony Davis
 22:31 2 0 0 6 15
Austin Reaves
 23:38 4 3 2 2 14
D’Angelo Russell
 21:30 3 6 2 1 8
Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts
Cam Reddish
 21:48 2 0 1 0 2
Max Christie
 21:23 2 1 1 1 10
Rui Hachimura
 19:11 1 0 0 0 3
Christian Wood
 15:20 6 0 0 1 2
Jaxson Hayes
 13:24 3 0 1 1 7
Maxwell Lewis
 12:00 0 2 0 0 5
Colin Castleton
 10:05 3 3 0 1 9
Alex Fudge
 10:05 1 0 0 0 0
D’Moi Hodge
 10:05 2 0 1 0 3
Total 36 19 11 13 100

Assine o canal Jumper Brasil no Youtube

Todas as informações da NBA estão no canal Jumper Brasil. Análises, estatísticas e dicas. Inscreva-se, mas dê o seu like e ative as notificações para não perder nada do nosso conteúdo.

E quer saber tudo o que acontece na melhor liga de basquete do mundo? Portanto, ative as notificações no canto direito de sua tela e não perca nada.

Então, siga o Jumper Brasil em suas redes sociais e discuta conosco o que de melhor acontece na NBA

Publicidade

Últimas Notícias

Em reencontro de LeBron e Durant, Suns domina o Lakers
76ers pediu Paul George em troca por James Harden
New Orleans Pelicans mantém elenco e tem saúde como última esperança na NBA
Comentários
© Copyright 2007 - 2023 - jumperbrasil.com.br - Todos os direitos reservados.