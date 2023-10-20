Confira os resultados dos jogos do dia 19/10 da NBA

Confira os resultados dos jogos de 19/10 na NBA. Seis partidas aconteceram na noite de quinta-feira.

Boston Celtics 127 x 99 Charlotte Hornets

Boston

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Jayson Tatum 23:27 6 7 3 0 11 Jaylen Brown 23:05 4 1 1 0 20 Kristaps Porzingis 22:52 12 0 1 1 14 Derrick White 23:12 4 2 2 3 15 Jrue Holiday 23:05 5 7 3 0 11

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Payton Pritchard 16:27 2 8 2 0 3 Dalano Banton 16:01 2 1 3 0 8 Sam Hauser 15:04 2 1 2 0 6 Neemias Queta 13:08 7 0 1 0 12 JD Davison 12:00 1 5 1 0 2 Lamar Stevens 12:00 3 0 1 1 12 Oshae Brissett 9:33 3 0 0 0 1 Svi Mykhailiuk 9:03 0 1 1 0 6 Jordan Walsh 9:03 1 1 1 0 2 Wenyen Gabriel 6:35 3 0 0 1 2 DJ Steward 5:25 0 0 0 0 2 Total 55 34 22 6 127

Charlotte

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Gordon Hayward 24:37 5 1 2 1 11 P.J. Washington 24:35 4 1 0 1 2 Mark Williams 23:03 7 4 0 0 8 LaMelo Ball 27:14 3 5 1 0 16 Terry Rozier 24:48 4 2 1 1 14

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Brandon Miller 27:55 7 4 3 0 8 JT Thor 23:25 8 0 0 0 10 Nick Richards 20:59 4 1 0 1 15 Edmond Sumner 14:36 1 1 0 0 0 Frank Ntilikina 13:51 1 1 1 1 2 Nick Smith Jr. 10:59 5 4 0 0 7 Nathan Mensah 3:58 0 0 0 0 6 Total 49 24 8 5 99

Minnesota Timberwolves 114 x 105 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Nickeil Alexander-Walker 23:02 1 0 2 0 6 Kyle Anderson 19:58 3 4 0 0 5 Rudy Gobert 21:51 6 2 0 0 10 Shake Milton 24:12 2 4 0 0 4 Anthony Edwards 19:52 5 1 0 0 19

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Troy Brown Jr. 22:39 3 1 0 0 12 Naz Reid 20:33 8 3 2 0 14 Jordan McLaughlin 12:58 1 4 0 0 11 Wendell Moore Jr. 12:13 2 2 1 0 2 Luka Garza 11:49 4 0 1 0 11 Josh Minott 10:27 1 3 0 0 4 Leonard Miller 12:00 3 0 0 1 0 Daishen Nix 8:43 0 1 0 0 5 Tyrese Martin 6:56 1 1 0 0 3 Trevor Keels 5:04 1 1 0 0 2 Matt Ryan 4:26 1 0 0 0 6 D.J. Carton 3:17 0 0 0 0 0 Total 42 27 6 1 114

Chicago

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Patrick Williams 31:26 5 1 0 1 10 DeMar DeRozan 29:32 1 4 1 0 11 Nikola Vucevic 32:43 10 4 1 2 21 Coby White 29:49 6 3 2 0 13 Ayo Dosunmu 26:20 2 0 2 0 15

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Jevon Carter 19:29 1 3 1 0 5 Alex Caruso 18:25 1 4 2 0 7 Torrey Craig 16:28 1 2 0 0 5 Terry Taylor 8:00 4 0 0 0 2 Dalen Terry 8:00 1 2 1 0 2 Onuralp Bitim 7:05 1 0 0 0 5 Carlik Jones 7:05 1 2 1 0 0 Julian Phillips 5:38 0 0 0 1 9 Total 34 25 11 4 105

Detroit Pistons 118 x 116 Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Ausar Thompson 22:19 8 3 2 1 18 Isaiah Stewart 21:30 4 1 1 1 10 Jalen Duren 20:55 7 1 0 2 11 Cade Cunningham 21:46 6 6 0 0 14 Killian Hayes 21:14 0 2 0 1 8

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Marcus Sasser 26:14 4 6 0 0 17 Jaden Ivey 23:15 4 2 1 0 13 Marvin Bagley III 15:42 3 0 1 0 9 Joe Harris 14:35 2 1 1 1 9 Stanley Umude 14:28 1 1 0 1 2 Alec Burks 13:22 4 1 0 0 5 James Wiseman 11:14 1 0 0 1 2 Jared Rhoden 7:43 3 0 0 0 0 Buddy Boeheim 5:35 1 1 0 0 0 Tosan Evbuomwan 0:06 0 0 0 0 0 Total 48 25 6 8 118

Oklahoma City

Starters Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Jalen Williams 25:42 0 5 1 0 18 Chet Holmgren 13:32 4 1 0 3 10 Olivier Sarr 24:53 6 1 0 2 10 Josh Giddey 25:16 7 6 2 0 14 Luguentz Dort 23:34 5 1 1 0 5

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Cason Wallace 25:34 3 2 3 0 13 Ousmane Dieng 22:04 3 1 0 0 8 Isaiah Joe 18:21 2 2 1 0 10 Vasilije Micic 20:56 4 6 1 0 8 Aaron Wiggins 15:50 6 0 1 0 4 Tre Mann 9:32 1 1 0 0 0 Davis Bertans 6:45 1 0 0 0 9 Keyontae Johnson 6:40 1 0 0 0 1 Jack White 5:36 2 1 0 0 4 Total 45 28 10 5 116

Utah Jazz 113 x 116 Sacramento Kings

Utah

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Ochai Agbaji 33:08 5 1 0 0 8 Simone Fontecchio 26:54 5 2 1 0 11 Walker Kessler 30:13 15 3 1 0 14 Talen Horton-Tucker 30:43 5 8 2 0 26 Collin Sexton 23:10 5 5 0 0 24

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Keyonte George 27:55 1 2 0 1 7 Kris Dunn 22:45 5 5 3 0 12 Omer Yurtseven 17:47 6 0 0 0 3 Taylor Hendricks 15:21 3 0 1 0 5 Luka Samanic 12:04 2 1 1 0 3 Total 52 27 9 1 113

Sacramento

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Harrison Barnes 19:17 5 2 1 0 6 Sasha Vezenkov 18:55 6 0 0 0 13 JaVale McGee 20:36 7 2 0 0 12 Davion Mitchell 32:29 3 7 0 1 12 Kevin Huerter 20:55 5 3 0 0 8

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Malik Monk 30:43 2 8 0 1 23 Alex Len 26:13 7 1 0 5 7 Kessler Edwards 25:39 8 0 0 0 14 Colby Jones 25:37 3 2 3 0 19 Keon Ellis 16:59 3 3 0 0 2 Jalen Slawson 2:37 1 0 0 0 0 Total 50 28 4 7 116

Denver Nuggets 103 x 90 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Aaron Gordon 28:03 5 2 0 2 13 Hunter Tyson 21:05 5 1 0 0 5 Nikola Jokic 28:03 14 8 1 0 25 Jamal Murray 28:47 4 7 0 0 8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 28:21 1 3 3 0 13

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Peyton Watson 20:56 3 1 0 0 2 Justin Holiday 20:44 4 2 1 0 8 Zeke Nnaji 19:57 6 1 0 0 13 Reggie Jackson 16:54 3 0 0 0 7 Braxton Key 16:23 1 1 2 1 6 Jalen Pickett 7:24 0 1 0 0 3 Collin Gillespie 3:23 1 0 0 0 0 Total 47 27 7 3 103

Los Angeles

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Terance Mann 24:55 3 0 2 0 10 Robert Covington 23:32 4 0 1 0 7 Ivica Zubac 22:55 10 2 0 0 5 Norman Powell 28:11 2 1 0 0 10 Bones Hyland 24:29 7 6 2 0 25

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Xavier Moon 23:31 5 3 0 0 6 Kobe Brown 21:08 2 1 3 0 9 Kenyon Martin Jr. 18:46 3 2 1 0 9 Mason Plumlee 17:41 7 2 1 2 6 Amir Coffey 13:44 0 1 0 0 1 Nicolas Batum 8:27 0 0 1 0 0 Moussa Diabate 7:24 3 0 0 0 2 Jordan Miller 5:17 0 0 0 0 0 Total 46 18 11 2 90

Phoenix Suns 123 x 90 Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Josh Okogie 22:41 5 2 2 0 6 Kevin Durant 17:08 4 2 0 0 21 Jusuf Nurkic 19:31 8 0 0 0 3 Grayson Allen 26:31 4 3 2 0 6 Eric Gordon 17:41 2 2 0 0 10

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Nassir Little 20:43 4 1 0 0 11 Drew Eubanks 16:03 9 6 2 1 7 Yuta Watanabe 15:58 3 1 0 0 12 Keon Johnson 15:40 1 2 1 1 3 Saben Lee 15:32 2 4 0 0 17 Keita Bates-Diop 14:32 2 1 3 0 5 Jordan Goodwin 13:45 4 3 0 0 7 Bol Bol 9:42 1 0 0 1 6 Chimezie Metu 9:15 0 0 2 0 9 Udoka Azubuike 5:17 1 0 0 0 0 Total 50 27 12 3 123

Los Angeles

Titulares Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts LeBron James 22:03 6 3 0 0 19 Taurean Prince 16:57 1 1 3 0 3 Anthony Davis 22:31 2 0 0 6 15 Austin Reaves 23:38 4 3 2 2 14 D’Angelo Russell 21:30 3 6 2 1 8

Reservas Min Reb Ast Stl Blk Pts Cam Reddish 21:48 2 0 1 0 2 Max Christie 21:23 2 1 1 1 10 Rui Hachimura 19:11 1 0 0 0 3 Christian Wood 15:20 6 0 0 1 2 Jaxson Hayes 13:24 3 0 1 1 7 Maxwell Lewis 12:00 0 2 0 0 5 Colin Castleton 10:05 3 3 0 1 9 Alex Fudge 10:05 1 0 0 0 0 D’Moi Hodge 10:05 2 0 1 0 3 Total 36 19 11 13 100

